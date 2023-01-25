Cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman changing its name

Canadian cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman is changing its name to BZAM, pending regulatory approval.

The company is also changing its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange to BZAM, also pending approval, according to a Wednesday news release.

“This Name Change marks a new era,” CEO Matt Milich said in the release.

“It reflects our larger portfolio of brands and facilities, and our ability to reach a broader consumer base to realize our vision of being one of Canada’s favourite sources for cannabis.”

Last October, Mississauga, Ontario-based Green Organic Dutchman Holdings and Vancouver, British Columbia-headquartered BZAM Cannabis entered into a binding agreement to combine their businesses.

At the time, BZAM was privately owned by a sole shareholder, who would own about 49.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of the combined company at closing.

Also Wednesday, the company said Bassam Alghanim has been appointed board chair.

Alghanim has experience as an investor, businessman and banker, according to the release.