Change at the top of cannabis producer Pure Sunfarms as Dosanjh departs

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Mandesh Dosanjh stepped down as president and CEO of British Columbia-based cannabis company Pure Sunfarms.

Orville Bovenschen has been appointed as the company’s new president, parent company Village Farms International announced in a Tuesday night news release.

Donsanjh “will move into a strategic advisory position for a transitional 90-day period.”

Bovenschen joined Village Farms in 2021 as vice president of European business development and operations and was appointed Pure Sunfarms’ chief operating officer in 2022.

“He also formerly held several senior roles in cannabis, during which, among other things, he oversaw innovation and new product launches,” according to the Village Farms release.

In a statement, Village Farms CEO Michael DeGiglio said the leadership change comes “as we are executing on our strategy to meet the evolving preferences of the cannabis market in pursuit to be the long-term, profitable market leader.”

“Orville has a strong track record of delivering operational efficiency and has led multiple initiatives that have improved quality and consistency across all Pure Sunfarms’ brands,” DeGiglio added.

Aside from its Canadian cannabis businesses – Pure Sunfarms and a majority interest in Quebec-based Rose LifeScience – Village Farms operates a fresh produce business in the United States and Canada and a U.S. hemp CBD business through its Balanced Health Botanicals subsidiary.

Shares of Florida-headquartered Village Farms trade as VFF on the Nasdaq exchange.

