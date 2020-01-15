Cannabis producer Tilray taps ex-Molson, Revlon employees for executive roles

Tilray announced changes to its executive roles this week, appointing former Molson Coors Brewing Co. and Revlon employees to key positions.

The British Columbia cannabis producer said Chief Financial Officer Mark Castaneda – on the job for almost two years – would shift to strategic business development.

Replacing him as CFO is Michael Kruteck, who was previously with Molson Coors and Pharmaca.

Jon Levin, who was formerly with cosmetics maker Revlon, takes the chief operating officer reins.

No other changes were made to the leadership team, a Tilray spokesperson confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily.

Last month, Tilray appointed Katy Dickson as Manitoba Harvest president.

Tilray trades as TLRY on the Nasdaq.