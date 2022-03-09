Cannabis producers Pure Sunfarms, Zyus receive EU-GMP certification

Two Canadian medical cannabis producers received European Union-Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, an essential step to exporting cannabinoids to fast-growing EU markets.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Zyus Life Sciences said its Canadian manufacturing facility received the certification from Portugal’s Infarmed, the Portuguese health authority.

The certificate, dated March 2, 2022, “provides Zyus the opportunity to pursue international distribution opportunities in the EU, as well as in other global markets that accept EU-GMP certification for market access, such as certain countries located in Latin America and Oceania,” according to a company news release.

Zyus said receipt of the certification is an essential requirement for the export of cannabinoid oil formulations into the EU.

The Canadian cannabis subsidiary of Village Farms International, Pure Sunfarms, also received EU-GMP certification recently.

Pure Sunfarms said it received the certification, dated March 7, 2022, from the District Government of Dusseldorf, Germany, for its 1.1 million-square-foot cannabis production facility in Delta, British Columbia.

“Our ability to now export our cannabis products to the EU and other international markets that require EU GMP certification provides an incremental revenue stream in addition to the strong growth that we continue to expect in Canada in 2022 and beyond,” Pure Sunfarms CEO Mandesh Dosanjh said in a statement.

Village Farms CEO Michael DeGiglio added that “we also continue to advance our plans for Pure Sunfarms to export cannabis to Israel, with sales anticipated to start there by the end of this year.”

Village Farm’s shares trade on the Nasdaq exchange as VFF.