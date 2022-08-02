Cannabis REIT NewLake expands credit facility from $30 million to $90 million

NewLake Capital Partners, a cannabis industry real estate investment trust (REIT), expanded its five-year revolving credit facility by $60 million to $90 million.
The Connecticut-based company announced the original $30 million credit facility from an unidentified lender in May.
At the time, NewLake said the loan could be expanded up to $100 million.
The credit facility has a 5.65% interest rate for the first three years, followed by a floating rate, and matures in May 2027.
The expanded $90 million loan includes two new lenders, also unidentified but described by NewLake CEO Anthony Coniglio in a Tuesday news release as “bank partners.”
“Access to debt capital is a competitive advantage in this challenging environment and should allow us to continue our disciplined approach toward investing in high-quality cannabis real estate,” Coniglio said in a statement.
Stay informed with MJBiz Newsletters
MJBiz’s family of newsletters gives cannabis professionals an edge in this rapidly changing industry.
Featured newsletters:
- MJBizDaily: Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning
- MJBiz Cultivator: Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses
- MJBizCon Buzz: Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon
- MJBiz Retail + Brand: New products, trends and news for cannabis retailers, distributors and marketers
- Hemp Industry Week: Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing
- And more!
NewLake invested $50 million in three cultivation facilities in July.
The REIT said its cannabis real estate portfolio now includes 31 cultivation facilities and retail locations.