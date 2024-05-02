Cannabis retailer High Tide appoints new CFO

Canadian adult-use cannabis retailer High Tide has appointed Mayank Mahajan as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Mahajan takes over for former CFO Rahim Kanji, who departed the Alberta company in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahajan previously worked at companies including Everyday People Financial Corp, Metamaterial and Jubilant Bhartiya Group, according to a Wednesday news release.

“Mayank will be a great addition to our team with his exceptional leadership skills, strategic financial acumen and forward-thinking mindset,” High Tide CEO Raj Grover said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His collaborative approach will help bridge the gap across all facets of our organization and will be instrumental in positioning High Tide for sustainable, long-term growth and success.”

High Tide also announced that its board approved the grant of 20,000 stock options and 591,772 restricted share units (RSU) to officers, directors and employees.

The company said each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share upon vesting.