Cannabis retailer High Tide appoints new CFO

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Canadian adult-use cannabis retailer High Tide has appointed Mayank Mahajan as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Mahajan takes over for former CFO Rahim Kanji, who departed the Alberta company in February.

Mahajan previously worked at companies including Everyday People Financial Corp, Metamaterial and Jubilant Bhartiya Group, according to a Wednesday news release.

“Mayank will be a great addition to our team with his exceptional leadership skills, strategic financial acumen and forward-thinking mindset,” High Tide CEO Raj Grover said in a statement.

“His collaborative approach will help bridge the gap across all facets of our organization and will be instrumental in positioning High Tide for sustainable, long-term growth and success.”

High Tide also announced that its board approved the grant of 20,000 stock options and 591,772 restricted share units (RSU) to officers, directors and employees.

The company said each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share upon vesting.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada/International

Cannabis firm High Tide splits with CFO, refiles financial statements
Exterior image of a High Tide Canna Cabana store in Canada

Canada/International

Auditor KPMG dumping cannabis clients over ‘elevated risk’
Image of a businesswoman using calculator and laptop to calculate business operations.

Finance

Marijuana bankruptcy reform could be inching closer for US operators
Image of bankruptcy law books on a shelf
Briefs Canada/International Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY