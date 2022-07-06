Cannabis software firm Akerna closes $10 million public offering

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Cannabis technology company Akerna closed a public offering of shares and share purchase warrants, raising gross proceeds of roughly $10 million for debt servicing and other other purposes.

The Denver-based producer of marijuana industry software, including MJ Freeway, announced the underwritten public offering last week.

The company is pursuing a financial restructuring plan amid a going-concern warning.

Net proceeds from the $10 million offering will be used “for general corporate purposes, including servicing our ongoing debt obligations under our convertible notes, working capital, marketing, product development and capital expenditures,” Akerna said in a late Tuesday news release.

Akerna shares trade on the Nasdaq exchange as KERN.

