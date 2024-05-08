Cannabist Co. marijuana workers in Los Angeles join Teamsters union

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Budtenders at two marijuana stores operated in Los Angeles by The Cannabist Co. have voted to join the Teamsters Local 630 labor union.

The 60 new members work at the New York-based multistate operator’s stores in North Hollywood and Studio City, according to a Local 630 news release.

“We are ready to start negotiations and will be reaching out to the company soon to start the process,” Lou Villalvazo, Local 630’s secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

“Our experience in the cannabis industry will ensure that our new members’ voices will be heard with a collective bargaining agreement that guarantees them dignity and respect.”

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers have been recruiting marijuana industry employees across the country.

However, staffers at a Cresco Labs cannabis cultivation facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, recently chose to de-unionize.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Cresco Labs cannabis cultivation employees in Massachusetts ditch union
Image of an indoor cannabis grow

News by State

Teamsters unionize another Cresco marijuana store in Illinois
Image of Teamsters office

Cultivation

Opinion: Marijuana industry optimism fueled by operational upgrades
Image of cannabis flower buds on blue background
All U.S. Briefs California Labor Medical & Recreational Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY