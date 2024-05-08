Budtenders at two marijuana stores operated in Los Angeles by The Cannabist Co. have voted to join the Teamsters Local 630 labor union.

The 60 new members work at the New York-based multistate operator’s stores in North Hollywood and Studio City, according to a Local 630 news release.

“We are ready to start negotiations and will be reaching out to the company soon to start the process,” Lou Villalvazo, Local 630’s secretary-treasurer, said in a statement.

“Our experience in the cannabis industry will ensure that our new members’ voices will be heard with a collective bargaining agreement that guarantees them dignity and respect.”

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Food and Commercial Workers have been recruiting marijuana industry employees across the country.

However, staffers at a Cresco Labs cannabis cultivation facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, recently chose to de-unionize.