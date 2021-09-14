Canopy Growth to offer CBD vapes for sale in Circle K stores

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. is entering the CBD vape market and will distribute the products exclusively at Circle K locations in the U.S.

The deal announced Tuesday places Canopy’s new Whisl line of CBD vapes at more than 3,000 locations across the United States beginning Oct. 1.

The CBD is made from U.S.-grown hemp and comes in 200-milligram pods that target specific moods.

“We want to empower consumers to quickly achieve focus, calmness or prepare for sleep with a modern CBD solution that is fast-acting and can fit seamlessly into anyone’s daily routine,” Andy Lytwynec, Canopy’s vice president of global vape business, said in a statement.

The Circle K chain is making increasing moves into the CBD space, adding ingestible forms as well as topicals, vapes and smokable hemp in various locations.

Circle K is owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard, a retail network based in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Couche-Tard operates about 9,900 convenience stores in North America, approximately 5,900 in the U.S. and the rest in Canada.

The company also operates or licenses convenience stores in 22 other countries or territories worldwide.

Canopy Growth, based in Smiths Falls, Ontario, trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as WEED and on the Nasdaq as CGC.