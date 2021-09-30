CBD labeling mix-up leads to Oregon recall, lawsuit over THC in tinctures

A labeling snafu by an Oregon subsidiary of Massachusetts-based Curaleaf initially led to a recall of cannabis tinctures and now has spawned a lawsuit by a consumer who unintentionally got high from THC from one of the tinctures, which was supposed to contain only CBD.

According to The Oregonian, state marijuana regulators learned that Select – which does business as Cura Cannabis and is owned by Curaleaf – apparently mixed up bottles of tinctures during the labeling process. That led to tinctures with high levels of THC being mislabeled as containing only CBD.

Curaleaf said the mix-up was simple “human error” at its manufacturing plant, The Oregonian reported.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) ordered a product recall on Sept. 21 for at least 630 bottles of tinctures. But, according to The Oregonian, it’s unclear what penalties the company might face.

Then, on Sept. 29, a consumer who inadvertently got high from the mislabeled tinctures – Idaho resident Jason Crawforth – filed suit against the company in federal court.

Regulators are aware of at least 12 consumers who have used the recalled products, but Crawforth is the only one to file suit.