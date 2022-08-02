Changes to Maryland’s medical marijuana program could boost sales

Maryland regulators have made changes to the medical marijuana program that make it easier for patients to renew their medical marijuana IDs and reduce the cost of the cards, which could drive up patient numbers and lead to more sales for dispensaries.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission acted to make ID cards valid for six years, instead of only three, and lowered the price of the cards from $50 to $25, the Baltimore Business Journal reported.

Industry advocates and business owners have been calling for the changes, saying that renewing patient ID cards can often be difficult.

Those potential improvements to the MMJ program in Maryland come after a failed effort this year to legalize recreational marijuana: Legalization bills did not meet a deadline for advancing from one legislative chamber to the other.

The adult-use measures, which included a focus on social equity and industry diversity, got stuck in committee.