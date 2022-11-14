Charlotte’s Web signs CBD distribution deal with European product importer

Colorado-based CBD and hemp company Charlotte’s Web Holdings signed a distribution deal with Stark Foods International, an importer and distributor of European specialty foods and beauty products.

According to a news release, New York-based Stark Foods distributes through 15,000 channels across the United States and delivers directly to consumers in the tri-state area of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

“We saw an opportunity to introduce our customers to trusted wellness products that align with their purchasing habits but not broadly available in some of our channels,” Stark Foods Chief Operating Officer Vasilike Miksa said in a statement.

“Our decision to add CBD to our offerings, and specifically Charlotte’s Web, is due to the best-in-class reputation that Charlotte’s Web has earned as the CBD pioneer and market leader.”

The Stark Foods deal comes on the heels of two other key moves by Charlotte’s Web: