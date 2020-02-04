As cannabis acceptance becomes widespread, consumer demographics have shifted to include more women, impacting methods used by businesses to reach their target audience.

San Francisco-based Eaze, an online cannabis marketplace and home delivery service, reported the number of women participating on their platform increased 81% between 2018 and 2019.

That brings the company’s total proportion of women customers to 40%.

That demographic accounts for a growing proportion of first-time delivery users, too.

In 2018, women represented 38% of first-time deliveries, but the figure increased to 43% in 2019.

Eaze, which operates in select markets in California, responded to the demographic changes by adjusting its marketing techniques to reach women without alienating existing core customers.

“The way we are trying to attract women is by making sure there are products they would enjoy on the platform,” said Sheena Shiravi, senior director of marketing at Eaze.

“And by making sure we have (educational) content that is relevant to them.”

This includes holding educational events at locations such as nail salons and fitness centers.

Additionally, the company incorporated products that appeal to new users, such as microdose and CBD-heavy products.

“CBD is definitely a bit of a Trojan horse for (new cannabis users) to feel more comfortable,” Shiravi said.

Baby boomers – one of the fastest-growing demographics on the platform – have the closest gender divide, with women representing 46% of the group.

Gen Z is the next closest at 40% women, followed by millennials at 37% and Gen X at 35%.

While Eaze has modified its marketing tactics and product offerings, Shiravi emphasized that preferences between genders aren’t that different:

Women are slightly more likely to buy edibles (6% more likely), pre-rolls (4%), topicals and drops (3% each).

Men are more likely to purchase flower (5% more likely) and concentrates (3%).

Maggie Cowee can be reached at [email protected]