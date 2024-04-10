Chicago Atlantic lends $20 million to Nova Farms cannabis operator

By MJBizDaily Staff

Did you miss the webinar “Women Leaders in Cannabis: Shattering the Grass Ceiling?” Head to MJBiz YouTube to watch it now!

Cannabis industry lender Chicago Atlantic issued a $20 million loan to Massachusetts-based multistate operator Nova Farms.

The senior secured financing will be used to expand in Connecticut and New Jersey, according to a news release.

Nova Farms already operates a cultivation facility in Massachusetts, seven retail brands and five retail outlets in Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

“Nova Farms has demonstrated its ability to operate successfully and identify attractive opportunities to accelerate progress,” Peter Sack, a partner at Illinois-based Chicago Atlantic, said in a statement.

“We have every confidence in their plans to open additional locations across the Northeast, which will support their mission to increase safe and positive accessibility,”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana REIT Chicago Atlantic reports 17% interest income increase for 2023
Image of a financial technology hologram concept

Finance

Cannabis operator Tilray lowers 2024 expectations, eyes Canada tax savings
Image of a package of Tilray's Good Supply cannabis

Finance

Sun Theory marijuana operator acquires Terrapin’s Colorado stores
Image of the Denver skyline with snow-capped mountains in the backgroiund
All U.S. Briefs Connecticut Cultivation Finance Illinois Maine Massachusetts Medical & Recreational New Jersey Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY