Clint Eastwood awarded $2 million over CBD company using his name

Famed actor and director Clint Eastwood won his second trade infringement lawsuit against CBD companies that have used his name or likeness to promote products without his permission.

In his latest victory, Eastwood won a $2 million judgment plus attorney fees and costs against Los Angeles-based Norok Innovation for using his name in metadata tags to drive traffic to a website selling CBD products, according to the Hollywood Reporter and court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney in central California determined that the $2 million award constituted a reasonable fair market value of the infringement.

The publication said it couldn’t reach Norok Innovation for comment.

Eastwood and Garrapata, which owns the rights to Eastwood’s likeness, previously won a $6.1 million judgment last year against Mediatonas UAB for using his name and likeness to promote CBD products.

That case involved a fake interview with Eastwood on a set resembling NBC-TV’s “Today Show” that had links directing consumers to buy CBD products.