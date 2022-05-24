Colorado expands recall for tainted marijuana flower

By MJBizDaily Staff

Colorado regulators expanded a product recall for marijuana flower produced by a vertically integrated business in Boulder.

Because of testing issues, the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) said March 18 that it’s unsafe to consume Fresh Baked cannabis produced before Feb. 25, 2022.

The statement said regulators had “identified harvest batches of Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) that were untested or not tested properly dating back to July 14, 2021, which have been found to contain levels of microbial contaminants above the acceptable limits established” in Colorado’s marijuana rules.

The agency issued the recall because of unsafe levels of mold and yeast.

The original recall, issued April 20, also stemmed from unsafe levels of mold and yeast in 36 different harvest batches from December 2021 to March 2022.

MED officials advised consumers possessing the contaminated Fresh Baked products to return them to the stores where they were purchased.

