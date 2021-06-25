Colorado law caps patient purchases of medical marijuana concentrates

Colorado medical marijuana dispensaries will be required to limit patients’ purchases of cannabis concentrates and younger patients will have less access to MMJ under a new state law.

The Denver Post reported that Gov. Jared Polis signed HB21-1317 into law Thursday.

The law is focused on evaluating the effect of “high-potency THC marijuana on the developing brain and mental health.” It goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Patients will now be limited to 8 grams of concentrates per purchase, down from a previous limit of 40 grams. MMJ patients 18-20 years old will be capped at 2 grams per purchase, with some exceptions.

Dispensaries must also log each transaction into the seed-to-sale traceability program to prevent patients from purchasing more concentrates at another store on the same day.

Cannabis manufacturers will have to include warnings on packages for concentrates as well as guidance on serving sizes.

The law adds more rules for 18-20-year-old patients, including requiring MMJ recommendations from two doctors and more thorough consultation from physicians before the recommendations are given.