Colorado marijuana sales continue decline, falling to $145M in February

Colorado marijuana sales continued their slide in February.

Medical and recreational marijuana sales totaled $145.3 million in the month, according to Colorado Department of Revenue data.

That’s down nearly 4% from $151.1 million in sales in January and 13% off the $167 million of sales for the same month a year ago.

Total marijuana sales in the state have been on a downward path since July 2021, when they totaled $202.8 million.

Both medical and recreational marijuana sales have fallen steadily during that period.

Colorado marijuana sales hit a peak of $226.4 million in July 2020, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic and federal stimulus checks.

On a brighter note, Colorado regulators said this week that 69 social equity licenses had been approved as of April 1, meaning minority ownership in the marijuana businesses in the state is inching up to 17.7%.