Colorado marijuana sales dip in April after strong March

Colorado’s marijuana market took a hit in April – almost certainly the result of coronavirus-related restrictions – by nearly 8% combined for the state’s medical and recreational markets.

Recreational sales in Colorado were down roughly 12% in April, clocking in at $112 million, while medical sales were actually up by 10%, at $36.5 million, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword,

The total monthly sales haul for the state’s marijuana industry was $148.5 million – a 7.8% drop from March, when sales hit $161 million.

That, as Westword noted, is an “unusually large decrease” for Colorado compared to previous sales records in a month that includes the unofficial cannabis holiday, 4/20.

And state fiscal projections aren’t too rosy for the coming year, meaning Colorado marijuana retailers might have to brace for a disappointing sales year overall.