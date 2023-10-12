Colorado marijuana sales surpass $15 billion since adult-use legalization

By MJBizDaily Staff

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

Colorado marijuana sales surpassed the $15 billion mark in August – a milestone since legal adult-use sales launched in the state in 2014.

Figures from Colorado’s Department of Revenue for August show that recreational and medical marijuana sales reached an accumulative total of $15,028,995,376, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

Sales of adult-use and medical marijuana this year reached more than $1 billion as of August.

Because of cannabis oversupply and low prices, Colorado sales are expected to be lower in 2023 than they were last year.

Total marijuana tax revenue as of August exceeded $2.5 billion since Colorado launched adult-use sales.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Colorado cannabis sales on track to drop below 2022 levels
Image of Welcome to Colorado sign with cannabis leaf

All U.S.

Pamela Moore stepping down from top content position at MJBiz
Image of Pamela Moore leading the celebrity brands panel at MJBizCon 2022

Finance

Colorado agency awards first loans for marijuana social equity businesses
Image of Colorado state capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Colorado Cultivation Manufacturing Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY