Colorado marijuana sales surpass $15 billion since adult-use legalization

Colorado marijuana sales surpassed the $15 billion mark in August – a milestone since legal adult-use sales launched in the state in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figures from Colorado’s Department of Revenue for August show that recreational and medical marijuana sales reached an accumulative total of $15,028,995,376, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

Sales of adult-use and medical marijuana this year reached more than $1 billion as of August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of cannabis oversupply and low prices, Colorado sales are expected to be lower in 2023 than they were last year.

Total marijuana tax revenue as of August exceeded $2.5 billion since Colorado launched adult-use sales.