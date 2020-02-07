Colorado marijuana trade group names executive director

The Marijuana Industry Group, Colorado’s oldest cannabis trade association, appointed a former owner of MJ stores in Denver as its new executive director.

Truman Bradley will begin his new role at MIG on Feb. 17.

Bradley was the founder and CEO of Kaya Cannabis from 2010 to 2015 and held the same roles at Seed & Smith from 2015 until 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bradley also is the group’s former co-vice chair and chair of MIG’s Denver subcommittee, according to a news release.

Bradley replaces Ron Kammerzell, who served as interim executive director of MIG for the past two months.

MIG was founded in 2010.