Columbia Care subsidiary laying off 73 Pennsylvania cannabis workers

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Green Leaf Medical, a subsidiary of cannabis multistate operator Columbia Care, is laying off 73 workers at its production facility in Saxton, Pennsylvania.

The job cuts were announced Dec. 30, according to the Bedford Gazette.

Columbia Care attributed the layoffs to a need “to meet the appropriate supply and demand levels of the market,” the company in a statement to the newspaper.

“We are hopeful that with adult use (cannabis sales) on the horizon, this facility will be back up to full capacity in the future,” New York-based Columbia Care noted.

The layoffs are effective Feb. 28, according to a notice posted online by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

Columbia Care completed its acquisition of Green Leaf Medical and its operations in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia in June 2021.

Florida-based MSO Trulieve Cannabis also laid off workers in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, in December, and Hanging Gardens in Johnstown enacted partial or full job cuts affecting 50 employees in July.

Hanging Gardens later sued the state, alleging regulators allowed anti-competitive business practices.

