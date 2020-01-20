Medical cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma are engaged in a price war , fueled by an oversupply of retail stores and no qualifying medical conditions required for an MMJ card, according to a nonprofit journalism publication.

There are 2,242 licensed dispensaries, according to the latest figures from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

According to Oklahoma Watch:

There are 56 dispensaries per 100,000 residents in the state.

The 238,786 medical marijuana cards issued equates to one in 13 adults in Oklahoma holding one.

Dispensaries recorded medical marijuana sales of $345 million in 2019.

Oklahoma launched medical marijuana sales in 2019 and has quickly grown to be one of the largest and most valuable cannabis markets in the nation

That success has led to “intense competition” among licensed dispensaries as well as a saturation in which some stores are on the “same block of a city street,” according to Oklahoma Watch.