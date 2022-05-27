Connecticut adjusts allowable amount of mold, yeast in medical marijuana

A legislative committee in Connecticut adjusted the allowable amount of mold and yeast in medical marijuana products in the state.

According to The CT Mirror, the adjustments for the two MMJ testing labs in the state means:

There can be no trace of a mold well-known to cannabis growers – aspergillus.

A total count of other yeast and mold at 100,000 colony-forming units per gram.

Regulators also changed the method of MMJ testing from a plating method to a DNA-based, more specific quantitative polymerase chain-reaction test.

The labs have six months to implement the new procedure.

Connecticut’s medical marijuana testing labs are AltaSci Laboratories in New Britain and Northeast Laboratories in Berlin.