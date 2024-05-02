Connecticut advances bill to restrict hemp products

Connecticut’s House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would restrict and regulate hemp products in the state.

House Bill 5150 passed by a 130-16 vote and will now go to the state Senate, according to CT News Junkie.

ADVERTISEMENT

If approved, the bill would:

Amend the definition of high-THC products to include those containing 1 milligram of THC per serving and remove the differentiation of THC potency limits for various product types.

Remove hemp-derived products from groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies.

Allow social equity cultivators to partner with hemp producers and acquire licenses to make products outside disproportionately impacted areas.

Include tribal reservations in designated disproportionately impacted zones.

State governments have taken different approaches to regulating hemp-derived products that were made legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

But Congress made movement on a new Farm Bill on Wednesday, when the Senate Agriculture Committee Democratic leadership and the House Agriculture Committee Republican leadership released their frameworks for a new piece of legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s already legal,” Republican state Rep. David Rutigliano told CT News Junkie, referencing hemp.

“We’re trying to regulate it in a way that makes it safer.”