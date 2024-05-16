Connecticut’s attorney general reached a settlement with the people behind HighBazaar, a market that hosted unlicensed marijuana vendors.

Attorney General William Tong in January sent HighBazaar’s organizers a cease-and-desist letter for the Hamden event, which was described as a “gifting party.”

HighBazaar attendees who bought a $20 ticket could enter the market and purchase cannabis accessories or other items.

In return, the customers were given free marijuana, thus skirting a licensing requirement.

Under the settlement, according to the Hartford Business Times, HighBazaar’s organizers, Joseph Accettullo and Cody Roberts, must:

Clearly disclose that the sale, distribution or exchange of marijuana is prohibited at future events.

Notify vendors before future HighBazaar events and agree in writing that they won’t engage in cannabis-related activities while there.

Forbid deny entrance to anyone younger than 21.

The settlement also stipulates that HighBazaar could be subject to inspections.

The organizers face a $20,000 fine if they don’t comply with the settlement.