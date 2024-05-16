Connecticut’s attorney general reached a settlement with the people behind HighBazaar, a market that hosted unlicensed marijuana vendors.
Attorney General William Tong in January sent HighBazaar’s organizers a cease-and-desist letter for the Hamden event, which was described as a “gifting party.”
HighBazaar attendees who bought a $20 ticket could enter the market and purchase cannabis accessories or other items.
In return, the customers were given free marijuana, thus skirting a licensing requirement.
Under the settlement, according to the Hartford Business Times, HighBazaar’s organizers, Joseph Accettullo and Cody Roberts, must:
- Clearly disclose that the sale, distribution or exchange of marijuana is prohibited at future events.
- Notify vendors before future HighBazaar events and agree in writing that they won’t engage in cannabis-related activities while there.
- Forbid deny entrance to anyone younger than 21.
The settlement also stipulates that HighBazaar could be subject to inspections.
The organizers face a $20,000 fine if they don’t comply with the settlement.