Connecticut attorney general settles with unlicensed marijuana event organizers

By MJBizDaily Staff

Connecticut’s attorney general reached a settlement with the people behind HighBazaar, a market that hosted unlicensed marijuana vendors.

Attorney General William Tong in January sent HighBazaar’s organizers a cease-and-desist letter for the Hamden event, which was described as a “gifting party.”

HighBazaar attendees who bought a $20 ticket could enter the market and purchase cannabis accessories or other items.

In return, the customers were given free marijuana, thus skirting a licensing requirement.

Under the settlement, according to the Hartford Business Times, HighBazaar’s organizers, Joseph Accettullo and Cody Roberts, must:

  • Clearly disclose that the sale, distribution or exchange of marijuana is prohibited at future events.
  • Notify vendors before future HighBazaar events and agree in writing that they won’t engage in cannabis-related activities while there.
  • Forbid deny entrance to anyone younger than 21.

The settlement also stipulates that HighBazaar could be subject to inspections.

The organizers face a $20,000 fine if they don’t comply with the settlement.

