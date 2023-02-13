Connecticut AG takes action against delta-8 THC sellers

Connecticut’s attorney general is suing five store operators for allegedly selling products containing delta-8 THC.

According to a news release, the products allegedly violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act and often are sold in packages that are appealing to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The five retailers we are suing today offered some of the most egregious look-alike edibles posing the worst risks for accidental youth poisoning,” AG William Tong said in a statement.

“None of these edibles are tested or approved for sale in Connecticut, and packaging statements regarding THC content and safe serving sizes are not to be trusted.”

The complaint reiterates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s warnings about the potential dangers of delta-8 THC, which is derived from hemp using solvents and heat and is intoxicating.

Warning letters are also being sent out to vape stores in the state notifying them that if they’re selling anything with more than 0.3% THC, they must have a state-issued marijuana retail license.

Adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut just kicked off in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cannabis products in Connecticut cannot be sold by unlicensed retailers and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Period,” Tong said in a statement.

“Any unlicensed Connecticut retailer selling delta-8 THC products that purport to contain high levels of THC is breaking the law and may be subject to both criminal and civil penalties.”