Connecticut draws 37,000 applicants for 56 adult-use marijuana licenses

More than 37,000 applications have been entered into lotteries for an initial round of 56 adult-use marijuana licenses in Connecticut, including 23,487 applications for 28 social equity licenses.

“At the end of the day, it’s a large number of lottery balls entered without a lot of licenses available,” Michelle Bodian, a cannabis attorney in Vicente Sederberg’s Boston and New York offices, told MJBizDaily.

Lottery dates haven’t been announced yet.

Application windows were staggered, with the last ones ending Wednesday night.

The applications and license availability break down this way, according to state data:

Retailer: 8,360 equity applications, 7,246 general applications. Six licenses will be awarded in each category.

8,360 equity applications, 7,246 general applications. Six licenses will be awarded in each category. Hybrid medical/adult-use retailer : 6,921 equity applications, 1,296 general applications. Two licenses will be issued in each category.

: 6,921 equity applications, 1,296 general applications. Two licenses will be issued in each category. Micro-cultivation : 5,528 equity applications, 2,936 general applications. Two licenses will be awarded in each category.

: 5,528 equity applications, 2,936 general applications. Two licenses will be awarded in each category. Food and beverage manufacturer : 1,019 equity applications, 952 general applications. Five licenses will be awarded in each category.

: 1,019 equity applications, 952 general applications. Five licenses will be awarded in each category. Product manufacturing: 436 equity applications and 425 general applications. Three licenses will be issued in each category.

436 equity applications and 425 general applications. Three licenses will be issued in each category. Delivery: 944 equity applications and 262 general applications. Five licenses will be awarded in each category.

944 equity applications and 262 general applications. Five licenses will be awarded in each category. Transporter: 167 equity applications and 325 general applications. Two licenses will be issued in each category.

167 equity applications and 325 general applications. Two licenses will be issued in each category. Packager: 112 equity applications, 364 general applications. Three licenses will be awarded in each category.

Separately, Connecticut has received 41 applications for equity cultivation licenses that carry a controversial $3 million fee.

“The fee isn’t due until verification of eligibility (and selection) but, still, 41 is quite the large number,” Bodian said.

The state isn’t limited on how many licenses it can issue in that category.

Bodian said she expects the Social Equity Council to announce those larger equity cultivation licenses at its July 12 meeting.

It’s unclear when Connecticut’s adult-use market will launch, but Bodian said the timeline “seems tight” in terms of sales starting before year-end.

Jeff Smith can be reached at jeff.smith@mjbizdaily.com.