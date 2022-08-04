Connecticut faces legal challenges to marijuana equity cultivation licensing

Litigation over Connecticut’s first round of adult-use marijuana social equity licensing has started.

At least two Connecticut businesses – the Hartford Cannabis Co. and The Goods THC Co. – are appealing license denials by the state’s Social Equity Council, according to lawsuits filed in Hartford Superior Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, the Social Equity Council recommended that only 16 of 41 applicants receive the large cultivation equity licenses, saying the others didn’t meet the criteria.

Hartford Cannabis and The Goods THC claim the Social Equity Council improperly added a provision after the application process had started to require evidence of ownership control and that the applicants weren’t permitted to amend their filings.

The plaintiffs are asking for their license denials to be reversed.

State regulators declined comment to a local publication on the pending litigation.

Financial backing from other entities is allowed as long as a social equity applicant maintains 65% ownership and control of the business.

Business leaders need reliable industry data and in-depth analysis to make smart investments and informed decisions in these uncertain economic times. Order your 2022 MJBiz Factbook, out now! Featured Inside: 200+ pages and 50 charts with key data points

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends Stay ahead of the curve and avoid costly missteps in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Shop 2022 Factbook Bundles

State regulators recently identified the 16 equity applicants that can move toward getting an adult-use cultivation license.

Final licensees will be permitted to build cultivation facilities up to 250,000 square feet.

Jeff Smith can be reached at jeff.smith@mjbizdaily.com.