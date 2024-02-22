Amid reports of product shortages, adult-use marijuana sales in Connecticut dropped in January for the first time since the market launched in 2023.

Data from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) shows retailers sold more than $15.6 million in adult-use products and $9.37 million in medical products in January, New Haven-based TV station WTNH reported.

That’s a decline from $17.1 million in adult-use products and $10.3 million in medical products in December.

According to WTNH, the DCP confirmed that an increase in cannabis shopping over the holidays led to product shortages and limited variety in January.

But problems with Connecticut’s adult-use program, which launched in January 2023, were reported before the holidays.

In December, critics of the state’s new recreational cannabis program told MJBizDaily that there aren’t enough licensed operators to provide the kind of selection consumers want.

An analysis of product data showed new adult-use markets in Maryland had three times the number of products available to consumer compared to cannabis stores in Connecticut.

In November, reports surfaced that Connecticut regulators were taking too long to approve new entrants to the adult-use market.