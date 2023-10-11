Connecticut marijuana sales set monthly record as adult-use prices decline

Monthly sales of regulated adult-use and medical marijuana surpassed $25 million in September, a monthly record since recreational sales launched in January.

The monthly total includes nearly $14.4 million in adult-use cannabis sales and $10.8 million in medical sales, according to state data.

By product type, September sales in the state included 52% cannabis flower, 30% vapes and 11% edibles, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

Adult-use consumers purchased 376,035 products during September at an average price of $38.37; MMJ patients bought 284,116 products at an average price of $38.21.

The average adult-use product price represents a new low, following a familiar trend of declining prices as recreational cannabis markets mature.

At market launch in January, the average adult-use product price in Connecticut was $44.61.

Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut began Jan. 10 with a relatively small number of licensed cannabis companies.

The 2023 MJBiz Factbook projects Connecticut adult-use sales could be worth as much as $200 million this year, with medical sales potentially reaching $149 million.