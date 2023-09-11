Connecticut marijuana testing lab closes, leaving state with one

By MJBizDaily Staff

Connecticut’s regulated marijuana industry has been left with a single licensed testing laboratory after the closure of one of the state’s two authorized labs.

New Britain-based AltaSci Laboratories closed in March, the New Haven Register reported.

The lab’s closure was not related to any disciplinary action by the state government, a Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection spokesperson told the newspaper.

AltaSci’s accreditation from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) was suspended by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation for an undisclosed reason in March, according to the Register.

Northeast Laboratories, based in Berlin, is now the only laboratory licensed to test marijuana in Connecticut.

The government spokesperson said that Northeast Laboratories “continues to operate and test cannabis in Connecticut, and there has been no impact to the cannabis program.”

However, Connecticut medical marijuana patient advocate Lou Rinaldi told the Register that “our state’s entire cannabis industry now hinges upon a single testing lab.”

The two labs had been responsible for testing only MMJ products, but their burden grew in January when Connecticut launched an adult-use market.

