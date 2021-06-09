The Connecticut House of Representatives postponed a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and instead will consider the issue in a special session before the end of the month, a top lawmaker said.

The announcement by House Speaker Matt Ritter came as the legislative session was scheduled to adjourn later Wednesday and followed the likelihood of a GOP filibuster to thwart a vote, according to the Hartford Courant.

The state Senate narrowly passed the legalization measure earlier this week.

MJBizDaily has projected that a Connecticut recreational marijuana market could generate $250 million in sales in the first full year and $725 million in the fourth year.

A compromise agreement negotiated over the weekend between key lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, had cleared the way for potential legislative passage this week.

Lamont has said he wants the adult-use market to launch by May 2022.

Among other things, the compromise agreement would emphasize social equity applicants.

The measure also would enable existing medical cannabis cultivators to grow for an adult-use market, but they would have to pay a hefty fee in order to do so.