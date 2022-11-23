Connecticut’s adult-use marijuana stores might not open this year

Adult-use marijuana stores in Connecticut likely won’t open until 2023, despite the state targeting the end of 2022.

According to CT Insider, the potential delay stems from the fact stores cannot open until the state approves at least 250,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space.

The state’s four existing medical marijuana growers have the first crack at supplying the recreational market.

Three of the four – Curaleaf, Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions and Advanced Grow Labs – have completed the approval process to convert their facilities to cultivate both medical and adult-use marijuana.

The fourth, Theraplant, applied on Nov. 10 and the application is still under review by the Department of Consumer Protection, which is required by law to provide a 30-day notice for retail sales to start, according to Norwalk-based CT Insider.

No date has been given for when that notice will be released.

Seven medical marijuana stores have finished the process to receive adult-use retail licenses.

The state is also approving other cannabis business licenses, including six provisional micro-cultivator permits, nine provisional cultivator permits and 27 provisional retail licenses, CT Insider reported.

The 2022 MJBiz Factbook projects that adult-use sales in Connecticut could total as much as $250 million in the first full year and up to $750 million by the fourth year.