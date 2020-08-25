A story that ran on Marijuana Business Daily on Thursday, Aug. 21, about Iron Laboratories in Walled Lake, Michigan, was incorrect and should not have been posted. Iron Laboratories is open and is “thriving” according to its owners. We deeply regret any undo anxiety our story has caused to Iron Laboratories, its staff and its clients, and we apologize to our readers for this mistake.
Correction: Iron Laboratories marijuana testing lab is open
