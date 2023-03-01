Court orders Missouri to grant marijuana grow license after technical oversight

A regulatory miscue prompted a Missouri judge to side with a medical marijuana cultivator and grant the company a license.

The Eastern District Court of Appeals ruled that Mo Cann Do must be issued an MMJ license after regulators failed to inform the company that certain paperwork was missing from the application, the Missouri Independent reported.

The reversal was the first time a court ordered the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHHS), the state’s chief regulator, to issue a license it had previously denied, spokesperson Lisa Cox told the news outlet.

Mo Cann Do, which was seeking a license to grow in the town of Cuba, submitted its initial application for a cultivation license in August 2019.

The company also applied for five dispensary licenses, which were also denied, the Independent reported.

The court did not weigh in on the status of those other applications.

Nearly all of Missouri’s medical cannabis dispensaries – 212 were licensed at the time – applied for an expanded license to serve the adult-use market, which launched Feb. 3.

According to the latest DHH data, regulators have licensed 66 cultivators and 215 dispensaries, near the minimal allowance under the Missouri constitution, regulators have told MJBizDaily.