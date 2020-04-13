COVID-19 could be wake-up call for Mexican legislators to legalize marijuana, local experts say

Mexico is widely expected to miss the April 30 deadline to legalize cannabis, but local industry sources say the coronavirus outbreak might serve as a wake-up call for Mexican lawmakers to get the pending bill across the finish line.

As the pandemic grabs the attention of policymakers around the world, cannabis-related draft laws and regulations are seeing delays – meaning businesses will have to wait to tap these opportunities.

However, the fear of a looming recession could motivate lawmakers in Mexico to try to reap the economic benefits of a newly legalized cannabis industry, experts say.

For insights into the legislative process, Marijuana Business Daily international analyst Alfredo Pascual spoke with local experts Lorena Beltrán, CEO of CannabiSalud, and Hugo Álvarez, a partner at Canncura.

The interviewees provided details on the current situation and what they expect will happen with the legalization bill.