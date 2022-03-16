Criminals posing as law enforcement rob Oklahoma cannabis businesses

Robbers passing themselves off as state officials are now being hunted by legitimate law enforcement officers after two marijuana farms were victimized this week.

According to The Oklahoman, the state Bureau of Narcotics, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) and other law enforcement officers are searching for at least six individuals who posed as agents of a fictional “Oklahoma Marijuana Board” to steal cannabis and cellphones from two grow operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

One individual is in custody in conjunction with the incidents, the newspaper reported.

The first theft occurred Sunday in Hughes County and the second took place Monday in Seminole County.

In both instances, six criminals used fake search warrants, badges and uniforms to impersonate state officials and demanded that apparent rules violations be paid immediately.

Mark Woodward, spokesperson for the state narcotics bureau, said his agency has seen such thefts before.

Social equity matters – Women & Minorities in Cannabis The annual Women & Minorities in the Cannabis Industry Report breaks down the current state of social equity and lack of diversity in executive roles across the industry as more states legalize cannabis, including: Breakdown of women and minority cannabis executives by year and sector

Startup costs and average income by race category

Major challenges and factors that play into inequity

Critical ways to improve the current diversity situation Get The Report

“In the past, they’ve showed up at either a grow or a dispensary and claimed to be with the state of Oklahoma, saying there were violations and demanded money on-site to pay the fine for the violation or be shut down,” Woodward told The Oklahoman.

An active investigation into the thefts is being led by District Attorney Paul Smith, whose jurisdiction encompasses both counties, The Oklahoman reported, in conjunction with the state narcotics bureau and the OMMA.