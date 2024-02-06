Curaleaf International acquires Polish medical cannabis company

Curaleaf International has acquired Polish medical cannabis operator Can4Med, giving the London-based company a foothold in one of Europe’s most promising medical marijuana markets.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Can4Med, based in Wroclaw, specializes in the acquisition, registration and distribution of medical cannabis, according to a Tuesday news release.

Curaleaf International, a subsidiary of New York-headquartered multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings, said the strategic acquisition underscores its commitment to growing patient access to medical cannabis products across Europe.

“This acquisition represents a significant step forward for Curaleaf International,” Curaleaf Holdings CEO Matt Darin said in a statement.

“Poland’s medical cannabis market is expanding rapidly, and our partnership with Can4Med allows us to better serve patients while driving growth across Europe.”

In 2023, more than 3,000 kilograms (3 metric tons) of medical cannabis was distributed in Poland, according to Curaleaf.

In August, Curaleaf International said it had successfully registered its cannabis- based medicines as extracts in Poland via local partner CanPoland S.A.

Curaleaf International previously announced the registrations of its products in Malta, and it was the first company to register a THC-based cannabis extract active pharmaceutical ingredient in Italy.

Subordinate voting shares of Curaleaf Holdings are traded as CURA on the Toronto Stock Exchange.