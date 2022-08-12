Curaleaf removes marijuana from NY stores over potency labels, report says

Cannabis multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings has temporarily removed medical marijuana products from New York dispensaries after an issue regarding THC potency labeling.

Curaleaf started labeling its marijuana products in New York using “dry weight” rather than “wet weight” in July without approval from New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), NY Cannabis Insider reported.

Such a practice makes the resulting THC percentages appear higher, according to the NY Cannabis Insider, an arm of The (Syracuse) Post-Standard.

A Curaleaf spokesperson told the publication that dry weight is a standard metric for THC potency testing in neighboring markets and that the switch gave consumers “a more accurate and consistent metric of THC content.”

The company did not say why it did not obtain approval from the OCM before making the switch.

In late July, the OCM reportedly told Curaleaf that dry-weight measurements “cannot be applied to approved product labeling until such time an approved method is available.”

Curaleaf has temporarily removed some products “to relabel and redistribute with the New York mandated wet weight measurement,” the company spokesperson told NY Cannabis Insider.

The company said it is working with the regulator “to allow our third-party labs to start adding the dry weight THC content to our (certificates of analysis) to mitigate these label concerns going forward.”