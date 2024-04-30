(This is a developing story, so check back for updates.)

In an unprecedented development with revolutionary implications for the American cannabis industry, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is loosening federal restrictions on marijuana and concurring that the drug has medical value, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The DEA is agreeing with an August 2023 recommendation from federal health regulators to move cannabis from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 of the Controlled Substances Act, the AP reported, citing five anonymous sources “familiar with the matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The DEA’s decision must now be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, according to the news service.

“Now the real work begins,” Shane Pennington, an appellate attorney and partner at Washington, D.C.-based Porter Wright, told MJBizDaily.

Once the White House signs off on the move, a comment period is expected, only after which will rescheduling become law.

That could take as long as 90 days, but an exact timeline is not known.

DEA representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Push began in October 2022

But if the report is accurate, the shift fulfills an October 2022 directive from President Joe Biden to reexamine federal drug laws as they pertain to marijuana, which the president called a “failed policy.”

That executive order launched a review of scientific and medical literature at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which for the first time also weighed data from state medical marijuana programs, MJBizDaily reported.

The review culminated in an August 2023 recommendation from the HHS that marijuana be moved to Schedule 3, a less-strictive classification that also includes anabolic steroids, ketamine and Tylenol with codeine.

When finalized, such a move would unlock tax benefits for legal cannabis businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retailers would no longer be subject to Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Service Code, which prohibits typical business deductions on federal returns for anyone selling Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 drugs.

Though momentous and the biggest development in federal marijuana policy since the Nixon Administration, the DEA’s decision was not unexpected.

Signs hinted at this decision

In September, an analysis from the Congressional Research Service concluded that the DEA was “likely” to sign off on the HHS recommendation.

The executive branch’s progress on long-stymied marijuana reform is also likely to pile pressure on Congress to act.

Congress has yet to send popular reforms such as protections for banks that do business with marijuana companies to the president’s desk.

“If today’s reporting proves true, we will be one step closer to ending the failed war on drugs,” said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“Marijuana was scheduled more than 50 years ago based on stigma, not science.

“The American people have made clear in state after state that cannabis legalization is inevitable.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is listening.”

Chris Roberts can be reached at chris.roberts@mjbizdaily.com.