The deadline to apply to be the distributor of domestically grown medical cannabis in Germany was extended from April 28 to May 26.

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) revealed the new deadline Tuesday.

The document announcing the change did not provide a reason for the shift, but the current coronavirus pandemic is the likely cause.

The BfArM on Thursday published a new document replying to questions it received about the application process. Two of the three questions had asked the agency to postpone the application deadline amid the current crisis.

In a BfArM reply, it said the contract initiation date remains unchanged.

The plan is to begin the contract in September to start with the first delivery in October.

The winning company will be responsible for distributing all medical cannabis flower produced in Germany to pharmacies.

The German subsidiaries of Canadian producers Aphria and Aurora Cannabis along with Germany-based Demecan are the three domestic growers getting ready to provide the first harvest to the winner of the distribution application process.

The growers have a contract with the BfArM to collectively grow 2,600 kilograms (5,732 pounds) of pharmaceutical-quality cannabis flower per year over a four-year period.

Details about the distribution application process can be found here.