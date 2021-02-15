Delaware doubles number of medical cannabis licensees

Delaware increased the number of medical cannabis business licensees from three to six, a reflection on medical cannabis card registrations soaring nearly 40% last year over 2019.

According to the Dover-based Delaware State News, the three new licensees, their expected openings as well as locations are:

CannaTech Research: Anticipated to open April-June in Dover and Georgetown.

EzyCure: Expected to open April-June in Felton and Middletown.

Valor Craft Cannabis Co.: Anticipated to open July-September in New Castle.

The existing licensees and their locations, according to the Delaware Business Times, are:

Columbia Care, a New York-based multistate operator, with locations in Rehoboth, Smyrna and Wilmington.

First State Compassion, a local company owned by a former state trooper, with locations in Lewes and Wilmington.

Fresh Cannabis, owned by New Jersey-based Compassionate Care Research Institute, in Newark.

According to the state’s Delaware Medical Marijuana Annual Report for 2020, 16,497 medical cards were issued in the state last year. That’s a 37% increase over the 12,045 cards issued in 2019.

The state opened the licensing process last summer, garnering 10 applicants.

Delaware’s heavily regulated MMJ market requires that cannabis businesses be vertically integrated.