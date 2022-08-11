Delta-8 THC operator wins 4th copyright battle in a row

A California company specializing in hemp-derived delta-8 THC products has notched a fourth straight victory in copyright battles with competitors that it claimed were illegally using its protected brand.

According to Law360, AK Futures – which sells the popular “Cake”-branded delta-8 THC vaporizers – won its latest court fight when a federal judge again ruled that hemp-based products are protected under federal copyright laws because hemp was legalized in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case, U.S. District Judge James Selna ordered two of AK Futures’ rivals, Limitless Trading Co. and A1 Wholesale Supply Co., to pay $100,000 in damages and legal fees. Limitless does business as Cali Kulture.

The judge also issued permanent injunctions preventing the companies from using the trademarked “Cake” brand owned by AK Futures, Law360 reported.

Get the MJBizDaily Extraction Buyers Guide, now available. This free resource offers practical business tips and valuable insights from cannabis extraction professionals to help plan or scale your extraction or processing operation with confidence. Inside the MJBizDaily Extraction Buyers Guide: In-depth guidance for planning a CBD extraction business

Best practices in sourcing solvents + solventless materials

Lessons in shopping for extraction/processing equipment

Tips for outfitting a facility for psilocybin mushroom extraction

And more! Get the Guide

In 2021, AK Futures filed lawsuits against Boyd Street Distro, Green Buddha and Smoke Tokes, and according to Law360, Selna issued injunctions against all three companies.

The companies were ordered to pay $150,000 apiece in damages and legal fees.