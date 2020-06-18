Delta 9, Manitoba Hotel Association partner up with eye on hotel distribution

Manitoba cannabis producer and retailer Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. has inked a deal to be the “exclusive cannabis partner” of the Manitoba Hotel Association (MHA), a transaction that could promote development of new, hotel-operated cannabis stores in the province.

The Manitoba government is currently accepting applications for new cannabis store licenses, including a new “controlled access license” that will allow for age-restricted cannabis stores inside larger businesses.

MHA president and CEO Scott Jocelyn said that store-within-a-store model could work for some of the group’s 275 member hotels, especially in rural areas.

“The reality is, for a lot of those folks, they don’t need the full-on bricks-and-mortar model,” Jocelyn told Marijuana Business Daily.

“In those areas, maybe it’s a cupboard, maybe it’s a cabinet. Their selection would be limited, but maybe that’s all that’s required in those areas.”

The partnership will see Delta 9 canvass MHA members and “develop interest in establishing cannabis retail outlets and selling Delta 9 cannabis products on site in Manitoba hotels,” according to a Delta 9 press release.

“Delta 9 will offer its expertise in the cannabis sector in various ways, including educational sessions, cannabis point-of-sale systems, supply chain and product selection, marketing, procurement, branding and assistance in product ordering.”

Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Delta 9 currently operates four licensed cannabis stores in Manitoba.

Earlier this month, the company announced that its retail subsidiary had acquired two Modern Leaf retail cannabis stores in Alberta.

Delta 9 trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange as DN.