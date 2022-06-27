Denver marijuana retail chain shuttered over back taxes before planned closure

A chain of Denver marijuana stores that initially said it would be shutting down because of economic conditions was closed early by the city for alleged nonpayment of taxes.

According to Denver alt-weekly Westword, Buddy Boy Brands owed roughly $500,000 in back taxes at the time the company’s seven stores were shut down by the Denver Department of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoppers looking to cash in on going-out-of-business discounts instead saw notices posted by Denver officials saying the stores were closed because of outstanding tax payments.

Josh Rosenblum from the city confirmed for MJBizDaily that regulators saw the Buddy Boy closures in the news, which prompted Denver officials to issue the distraint warrants to either collect the delinquent taxes or seize and sell the property.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The owner of Buddy Boy, John Fritzel, originally told Westword he was shuttering the chain because of a decline in sales volume and new state laws tightening purchase limits for medical marijuana products in Colorado.

He later told Westword he is aware he owes the city money and is working to pay back what he owes.