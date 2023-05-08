Details emerge about Germany’s ultra-regulated recreational cannabis clubs

The German government is preparing a draft law that would highly regulate so-called cannabis clubs – associations that would not produce profits – potentially leaving very little room for making money for even ancillary businesses.

In April, Germany unveiled a watered-down, two-pillar approach to legalization involving nonprofit cannabis clubs and, separately, regional trial programs.

According to details of the draft rules leaked to the German Press Agency, the not-for-profit associations could be up and running as early as later this year.

The Press Agency, called Deutsche Presse-Agentur, said it acquired a draft version of the rules, which are yet to be officially released by the government.

Of note, the German Press Agency report said Germany could limit cannabis distribution only to association members and up to only a maximum of 50 grams per month per person.

Consumers 18 to 21 years old would face a lower monthly limit in addition to a potency restriction.

For comparison, Canada limits sales to 30 grams of flower per person per purchase, with no lower limit for young people. (However, provinces have different lower-age limits, with most being 19.)

Other details of the rules, which the news agency says could be changed after deliberations in the Bundestag, would require “neutral” packaging and no “consumption incentives” for young people.

Consumption on the site of the associations would be banned.

Labels would need to display the package’s weight, harvest date, best-by date and cultivar as well as THC and CBD content.

The German Press Agency report also said the premises of the cannabis clubs as well as where any marijuana is stored or cultivated would need to be fenced off with burglar-proof doors and windows.

The clubs would also be required to keep a record of: