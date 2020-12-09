Regulators in Detroit will finally start accepting applications for recreational marijuana business licenses in January, and the permits are expected to be issued in summer 2021.

That’s welcome news for entrepreneurs in the city, which has lagged far behind other Michigan municipalities that launched state-legal programs on Dec. 1, 2019.

The city’s residents can begin applying for Detroit Legacy certification online on Jan. 19, with the first permits being awarded as soon as June, according to the Detroit News.

75 retail stores.

35 consumption establishments.

35 microbusinesses.

scored in favor of social equity applicants, are broken down as follows:

Other license types such as cultivation, event organizers and secure transporters are not capped by the city.

According to Mayor Mike Duggan, 50% of the licenses in any category must first go to Detroiters.

Adult-use cannabis sales in Michigan totaled nearly $440 million in the first full year of the program and were on pace to nearly double in the second year.