Detroit issues 37 adult-use cannabis business licenses in Round 2

Detroit regulators issued 37 adult-use cannabis business licenses to retailers, microbusinesses and the city’s first consumption-venue operators.

In an effort to increase diversity and local ownership, Round 2 license winners included:

13 businesses majority-owned by African Americans.

Five majority-owned by women.

21 majority-owned by Detroit residents.

“These individuals and organizations have exhibited remarkable potential and commitment to operate successfully, while honoring the city’s diversity and equity goals,” Kim James, director of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship (OMVE), said in a released statement.

“OMVE remains dedicated to facilitating a transparent and fair licensing process, ensuring that all applicants have an equal opportunity to participate in this growing industry.”

Round 2 licenses were granted nearly a year after Detroit issued its first 33 retail licenses.

Those initial licenses were issued four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan.

The state’s voters approved an adult-use market in 2018, and sales launched around the state on Dec. 1, 2019.

But it wasn’t until November 2020 that Detroit lawmakers approved an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana sales in Michigan’s largest city.

The breakdown of Round 2 winners includes:

Four consumption lounges (three social equity).

Two social equity microbusinesses.

30 retailers (15 social equity).

Detroit has 31 operational adult-use stores, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The city’s regulators are required to allocate half the 160 available licenses – retail, micro-cultivation and consumption lounges – to applicants from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.