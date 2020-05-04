Dozens of states OK telemedicine for medical marijuana recommendations

More states are allowing medical marijuana patients to obtain or renew doctor’s recommendations so patients can continue purchasing MMJ, a move that could support sales during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s also led to some calling for the shift to be made permanent.
The tally of states allowing telemedicine for MMJ recommendations, according to the Marijuana Policy Project, includes:
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
Even more states – as well as the District of Columbia – are allowing existing MMJ patients to get their recommendations renewed via telemedicine, but aren’t allowing online consultations for first-time patients:
- Alaska
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- New Mexico
- Oregon
- Utah
- Vermont
- Washington State
- Washington DC
Maryland has issued updated guidance that now allows telemedicine for new patients as well as renewing patients.