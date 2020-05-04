Dozens of states OK telemedicine for medical marijuana recommendations

More states are allowing medical marijuana patients to obtain or renew doctor’s recommendations so patients can continue purchasing MMJ, a move that could support sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MedPage Today , over two dozen states have issued guidance temporarily allowing physicians to write recommendations for MMJ patients via online consultations. This saves patients from having to visit doctors’ offices in person to ensure there’s no lapse in their ability to purchase medical cannabis.

That’s also led to some calling for the shift to be made permanent.

The tally of states allowing telemedicine for MMJ recommendations, according to the Marijuana Policy Project, includes:

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Even more states – as well as the District of Columbia – are allowing existing MMJ patients to get their recommendations renewed via telemedicine, but aren’t allowing online consultations for first-time patients:

Alaska

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

Vermont

Washington State

Washington DC

